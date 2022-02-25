CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Acquires Shares of 937 UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 937 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $366,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 3,528 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,752,493 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,810,689,000 after buying an additional 172,996 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 14.4% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 6,490 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 828 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $3,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In related news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $476.72, for a total transaction of $2,383,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Garcia purchased 2,146 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $464.97 per share, for a total transaction of $997,825.62. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UNH opened at $455.89 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $477.67 and its 200 day moving average is $447.97. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $327.36 and a 52 week high of $509.23. The stock has a market cap of $428.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.18. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 14th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 11th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.08%.

Several research analysts recently commented on UNH shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $477.00 to $482.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $508.00 to $564.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group Profile (Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.