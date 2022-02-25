CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 67.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,089 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,945 shares during the period. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,528,269 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,459,862,000 after purchasing an additional 3,779,269 shares during the period. Nationwide Fund Advisors bought a new stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,580,000. MEMBERS Trust Co grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 104.1% in the 3rd quarter. MEMBERS Trust Co now owns 3,131,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $347,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,597,294 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 21,754,219 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,457,791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559,929 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,751,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,501,508,000 after purchasing an additional 774,572 shares during the period.

Shares of IJR stock opened at $104.88 on Friday. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $100.58 and a 1 year high of $121.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $111.39.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

