CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New $1.56 Million Investment in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,559,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zacks Investment Management lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 23,659 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,470 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $5,294,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in West Pharmaceutical Services in the 2nd quarter worth $55,774,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 392,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $166,767,000 after purchasing an additional 34,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in West Pharmaceutical Services by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,410,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Get West Pharmaceutical Services alerts:

Several analysts have commented on WST shares. StockNews.com cut shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of West Pharmaceutical Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th.

West Pharmaceutical Services stock opened at $378.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $404.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $424.03. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $253.85 and a twelve month high of $475.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 46.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.97.

West Pharmaceutical Services (NYSE:WST – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $730.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $710.20 million. West Pharmaceutical Services had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 30.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 8.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 19th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. West Pharmaceutical Services’s payout ratio is 8.93%.

West Pharmaceutical Services Profile (Get Rating)

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals, biologics, vaccines and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following business segments: Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products. The Proprietary Products segment offers proprietary packaging, containment and drug delivery products, along with analytical lab services, to biologic, generic and pharmaceutical drug customers.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Pharmaceutical Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.