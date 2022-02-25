CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 204.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 45,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after purchasing an additional 30,656 shares during the last quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $801,000. Compass Ion Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 136,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,045,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the last quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 30,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,329,000 after purchasing an additional 2,428 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Grove Advisors LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crescent Grove Advisors LLC now owns 266,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,480 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ARKK stock opened at $65.62 on Friday. ARK Innovation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $57.50 and a fifty-two week high of $138.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $79.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.63.

