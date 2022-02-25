CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Shares in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC)

CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSLC – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 22,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,970,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 25.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,049,000 after acquiring an additional 11,780 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 731,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,894,000 after acquiring an additional 65,090 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 395,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,021,000 after acquiring an additional 5,294 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 23,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,061,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC boosted its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC now owns 298,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 7,079 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GSLC opened at $84.79 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta U.S. Large Cap Equity ETF has a one year low of $74.00 and a one year high of $95.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $90.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $90.62.

