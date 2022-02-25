ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) PT Lowered to $24.00 at Needham & Company LLC

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Needham & Company LLC from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a buy rating on the stock.

CHPT has been the subject of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on ChargePoint from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised ChargePoint from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and lowered their target price for the company from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on ChargePoint in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on ChargePoint from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised ChargePoint from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $28.47.

Get ChargePoint alerts:

CHPT stock opened at $13.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.94. ChargePoint has a fifty-two week low of $11.21 and a fifty-two week high of $38.50.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $65.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.26 million. The firm’s revenue was up 188.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that ChargePoint will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ChargePoint news, CFO Rex S. Jackson sold 10,530 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $190,171.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michael Linse sold 479,421 shares of ChargePoint stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.72, for a total value of $9,933,603.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,029,688 shares of company stock worth $20,775,052. Corporate insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHPT. Linse Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 4th quarter valued at about $973,490,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,988,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150,557 shares during the period. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,713,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 5,113.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,258,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,171 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,488,000. 27.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ChargePoint Company Profile (Get Rating)

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ChargePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChargePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.