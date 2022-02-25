Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.
CQP opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $51.95.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.
About Cheniere Energy Partners (Get Rating)
Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Cheniere Energy Partners (CQP)
- Pets Are Big Business: 4 Big-Ticket Pet Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio
- It’s Time To Snack On Ruth’s Hospitality Group
- The Facts are Supporting the Justified Enthusiasm for Teladoc Health
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.