Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Cheniere Energy Partners (NYSEAMERICAN:CQP – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The energy company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.55 billion. Cheniere Energy Partners had a return on equity of 274.31% and a net margin of 18.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 63.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share.

CQP opened at $51.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.15, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Cheniere Energy Partners has a 52 week low of $38.00 and a 52 week high of $51.95.

Get Cheniere Energy Partners alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.41%. This is a boost from Cheniere Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Cheniere Energy Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.94%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CQP. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,622 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,631,000 after acquiring an additional 2,137 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 161,353 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after buying an additional 2,342 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy Partners by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 20,678 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 72.8% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 11,615 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Cheniere Energy Partners by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 83,927 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 24,129 shares during the last quarter. 46.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group lowered Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Barclays downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cheniere Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Cheniere Energy Partners from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.29.

About Cheniere Energy Partners (Get Rating)

Cheniere Energy Partners LP engages in the operations of liquefied natural gas. It also develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction facilities situated adjacent to the regasification facilities at the Sabine Pass Liquefied natural gas terminal. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.