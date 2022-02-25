Chesapeake Utilities Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.
Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend payment by 31.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.
Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $104.92 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.53.
In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.
Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile (Get Rating)
Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.
