Chesapeake Utilities Co. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.48 (NYSE:CPK)

Chesapeake Utilities Co. (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 23rd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.48 per share by the utilities provider on Tuesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th.

Chesapeake Utilities has raised its dividend payment by 31.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. Chesapeake Utilities has a dividend payout ratio of 34.6% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Chesapeake Utilities to earn $4.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 38.5%.

Shares of Chesapeake Utilities stock opened at $127.48 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $135.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $131.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Chesapeake Utilities has a 1-year low of $104.92 and a 1-year high of $146.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.95 and a beta of 0.53.

Chesapeake Utilities (NYSE:CPK – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.01). Chesapeake Utilities had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 15.20%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Chesapeake Utilities will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chesapeake Utilities news, Director Thomas P. Hill, Jr. sold 988 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.07, for a total value of $133,449.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 87,863 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,571,000 after purchasing an additional 20,879 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 72,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,595,000 after purchasing an additional 5,343 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 43,028 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 40,804 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,950,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Chesapeake Utilities by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,229 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.61% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Chesapeake Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

Chesapeake Utilities Company Profile

Chesapeake Utilities Corp. engages in the distribution and transmission of natural gas, propane and electricity; and generation of electricity and steam. It operates through the following segments: Regulated Energy and Unregulated Energy. The Regulated Energy segment distributes and transmits gas, natural gas, and electricity.

