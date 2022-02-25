China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CREG stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. China Recycling Energy has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About China Recycling Energy (Get Rating)

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

