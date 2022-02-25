China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Recycling Energy (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

CREG stock opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. China Recycling Energy has a 1-year low of $3.69 and a 1-year high of $10.62.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in China Recycling Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,127 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of China Recycling Energy at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

China Recycling Energy Corp. engages in the provision of energy savings and recycling products and services. It offers waste energy recycling projects for industrial applications and develops a Build-Operate-Transfer model to provide energy saving and recovery facilities for multiple energy intensive industries in China.

