Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Holdings Lifted by EP Wealth Advisors LLC

EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 495.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,429 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,189 shares during the quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.1% during the third quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 294 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 2.2% during the third quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $502,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 4.3% during the third quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 145 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.2% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 10.9% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 71 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 7 shares in the last quarter. 89.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,484.61 on Friday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,256.27 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.62 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,556.02 and its 200-day moving average is $1,726.84.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The restaurant operator reported $5.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.21 by $0.37. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.48 EPS. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 31.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,710.00 to $1,750.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,747.00 to $1,696.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,100.00 to $1,850.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, OTR Global downgraded Chipotle Mexican Grill to a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 23rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chipotle Mexican Grill currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,969.19.

In related news, insider Marissa Andrada sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,720.00, for a total value of $344,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers a focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.