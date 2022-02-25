CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Shares Down 3.8% on Analyst Downgrade

CI Financial Corp. (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) traded down 3.8% on Wednesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from C$34.00 to C$29.00. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. CI Financial traded as low as C$20.74 and last traded at C$20.75. 183,030 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 74% from the average session volume of 708,781 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$21.58.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on CIX. CIBC cut their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on CI Financial from C$28.00 to C$24.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on CI Financial from C$36.00 to C$29.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Friday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CI Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

In other news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of CI Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.02 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.67.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. CI Financial’s payout ratio is 38.12%.

CI Financial

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

