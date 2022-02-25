CIBC Lowers CI Financial (TSE:CIX) Price Target to C$30.00

CI Financial (TSE:CIX – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at CIBC from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. CIBC’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.84% from the company’s current price.

CIX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays decreased their price target on CI Financial from C$34.00 to C$29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on CI Financial from C$32.00 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$29.75.

CI Financial stock opened at C$20.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$4.02 billion and a PE ratio of 10.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$24.81 and a 200 day moving average price of C$25.90. CI Financial has a 52 week low of C$16.63 and a 52 week high of C$30.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 224.05.

In other CI Financial news, Director Lorraine P. Blair sold 1,094 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.78, for a total value of C$29,294.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,788 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$583,425.99.

CI Financial Corp. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm manages separate client focused equity, fixed income, and alternative investments portfolios. It also manages mutual funds, hedge funds, and fund of funds for its clients through its subsidiaries.

