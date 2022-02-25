Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.54

Cipher Mining Inc (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $2.54 and last traded at $2.55, with a volume of 434810 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.62.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.56.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $104,535,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $14,318,000. CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $15,510,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 4th quarter valued at $6,835,000. Finally, Moore Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,340,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Good Works Acquisition Corp. entered a definitive agreement for a business combination with Cipher Mining Technologies Inc

