Citadel Advisors LLC Grows Stake in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC)

Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ETAC – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,964,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,645 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 3.21% of E.Merge Technology Acquisition worth $19,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 1,159,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,384,000 after buying an additional 460,034 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $13,136,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 9,035 shares during the period. Westchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Westchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,419,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,939,000 after purchasing an additional 5,629 shares during the period. Finally, TIG Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of E.Merge Technology Acquisition by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. TIG Advisors LLC now owns 518,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,090,000 after purchasing an additional 5,234 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ETAC opened at $9.87 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.83. E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $10.40.

E.Merge Technology Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with other businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

