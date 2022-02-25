Citigroup Inc. Boosts Stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating) by 144.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,888 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in CleanSpark were worth $45,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $851,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of CleanSpark by 14.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 107,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after purchasing an additional 13,466 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $2,005,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $136,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark in the third quarter worth $240,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CLSK opened at $9.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.13 million, a P/E ratio of -135.41 and a beta of 5.09. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.47 and a 12 month high of $31.75. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.66 and its 200 day moving average is $12.90.

CleanSpark (NASDAQ:CLSK – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.03). CleanSpark had a positive return on equity of 3.40% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Thomas Leigh Wood acquired 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $8.70 per share, for a total transaction of $130,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Anthony Vecchiarelli acquired 3,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.18 per share, for a total transaction of $37,531.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on CLSK shares. BTIG Research cut their price objective on CleanSpark from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised CleanSpark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday.

CleanSpark, Inc is a sustainable bitcoin mining and energy technology company that is focused on solving modern energy challenges. It provides advanced energy software and control technology that allows energy users to obtain resiliency and economic optimization. The company operates through the following business segments: Energy, Digital Currency Mining, and Other business activities.

