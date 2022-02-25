Citigroup Inc. Buys 1,063 Shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Citizens & Northern Co. (NASDAQ:CZNC – Get Rating) by 143.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Citizens & Northern were worth $46,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CZNC. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 256,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,281,000 after acquiring an additional 35,280 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 257,968 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,320,000 after acquiring an additional 29,833 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 389,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,544,000 after acquiring an additional 27,521 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Citizens & Northern by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 706,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,319,000 after acquiring an additional 27,510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Citizens & Northern during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $440,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CZNC stock opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $389.99 million, a P/E ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 0.42. Citizens & Northern Co. has a fifty-two week low of $20.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Citizens & Northern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.26%.

In other news, Director Susan E. Hartley purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.41 per share, for a total transaction of $50,820.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 2,849 shares of company stock worth $72,662. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Citizens & Northern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

Citizens & Northern Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in community banking. It provides a full range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in North Central Pennsylvania and Southern New York State. The firm’s Lending products include mortgage loans, commercial loans and consumer loans, as well as specialized instruments such as commercial letters-of-credit.

