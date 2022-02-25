Citigroup Inc. Buys 2,624 Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS)

Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating) by 135.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Noodles & Company were worth $54,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NDLS. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Noodles & Company by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 29,930 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 5,121 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Noodles & Company by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 91,804 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,677 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Noodles & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Noodles & Company by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 616,034 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,688,000 after purchasing an additional 81,267 shares during the last quarter. 83.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Noodles & Company stock opened at $7.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $328.96 million, a P/E ratio of 80.00, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.81. Noodles & Company has a twelve month low of $6.72 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $120.67 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark assumed coverage on Noodles & Company in a research report on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. TheStreet lowered Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Stephens lowered their price target on Noodles & Company from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Noodles & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Noodles & Company from $13.00 to $8.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

