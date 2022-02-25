Citigroup Inc. Buys 5,306 Shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW)

Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW – Get Rating) by 200.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,948 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,306 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises were worth $51,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 12.9% during the second quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 21,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.8% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 18,662 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $147,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 1.5% during the third quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 292,043 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 15.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 37,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BW opened at $7.07 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $7.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.59. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.81 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on BW shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.80.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

