Citigroup Inc. Invests $49,000 in Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE)

Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $68,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $106,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $123,000. Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $188,000. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth $232,000. 45.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $20.10 on Friday. Couchbase Inc has a one year low of $17.43 and a one year high of $52.26. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $22.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.44.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $30.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.84) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Couchbase Inc will post -2.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BASE. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Couchbase from $37.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $53.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $41.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Couchbase from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.88.

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

