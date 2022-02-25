Citigroup Inc. Sells 52,438 Shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX)

Citigroup Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NLTX – Get Rating) by 88.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,438 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics were worth $49,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLTX. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 12.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 2,321 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 33.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,000 after buying an additional 4,122 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 153.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 37,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after buying an additional 22,487 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 16.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 16,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,332 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Neoleukin Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,593,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,709,000 after buying an additional 75,179 shares during the period. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NLTX opened at $2.80 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.69. Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.45 and a twelve month high of $13.40. The firm has a market cap of $118.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.91.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Neoleukin Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 11th.

Neoleukin Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which computational methods to design de novo protein therapeutics. The firm address significant medical needs in oncology, inflammation, and autoimmunity. Its lead product candidate, NL-201, is a combined IL-2 and IL-15 agonist designed to eliminate alpha receptor binding.

