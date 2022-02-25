City of London Group (LON:CIN) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $64.99

City of London Group plc (LON:CIN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 64.99 ($0.88) and traded as low as GBX 59 ($0.80). City of London Group shares last traded at GBX 59 ($0.80), with a volume of 791 shares changing hands.
The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 58.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 64.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.04, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of £63.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.95.
City of London Group Company Profile (LON:CIN)
