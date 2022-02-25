City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

City Office REIT (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday.
A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CIO. Royal Bank of Canada lowered City Office REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.33.
CIO stock traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $17.55. 297,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 346,182. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 3.10. The company has a market capitalization of $764.37 million, a P/E ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.60. City Office REIT has a 52-week low of $9.95 and a 52-week high of $21.70. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.72.
City Office REIT Company Profile (Get Rating)
City Office REIT, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It focuses on acquiring, owning and operating office properties located primarily in metropolitan areas in the Southern and Western United States. The company was founded on November 26, 2013 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
