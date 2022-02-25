CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Cuts Position in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp trimmed its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 1.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 30,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 347 shares during the quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Gildan Activewear were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gildan Activewear during the third quarter worth approximately $368,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 29.1% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 284,223 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $10,377,000 after purchasing an additional 64,000 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 26.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 451,771 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 93,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $591,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in Gildan Activewear in the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Shares of NYSE GIL traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.54. 6,832 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 621,660. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.41. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.25 and a 1-year high of $43.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.47.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating ) (TSE:GIL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.16. Gildan Activewear had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $784.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $734.18 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. This is an increase from Gildan Activewear’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.51%.

GIL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Desjardins increased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from C$52.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Gildan Activewear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile (Get Rating)

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL).

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.