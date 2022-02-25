CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stake in Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp reduced its stake in shares of Denny’s Co. (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) by 1.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,004,799 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 19,483 shares during the quarter. Denny’s makes up approximately 2.8% of CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Denny’s were worth $16,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $168,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $176,000. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the second quarter valued at about $183,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Denny’s in the third quarter valued at about $184,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of Denny’s by 466.7% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,543 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 11,153 shares in the last quarter. 99.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on DENN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Denny’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Denny’s from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Denny’s in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Denny’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Shares of DENN traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.40. 1,296 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 457,176. Denny’s Co. has a 1-year low of $13.33 and a 1-year high of $20.02. The company has a market capitalization of $976.14 million, a PE ratio of 12.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $15.72 and a 200 day moving average of $15.64.

Denny’s (NASDAQ:DENN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Denny’s had a net margin of 19.61% and a negative return on equity of 34.07%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.05) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Denny’s Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Denny’s Corp. engages in the operation of restaurants and franchised, and licensed restaurants. It offers offers a wide selection of lunch and dinner items including burgers, sandwiches, salads and skillet entrées, along with an assortment of beverages, appetizers, and desserts. The company was founded by Harold Butler and Richard Jezak in 1953 and is headquartered in Spartanburg, SC.

