CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp Lowers Stock Position in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp cut its stake in shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,633 shares of the company’s stock after selling 187 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp’s holdings in Magna International were worth $499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Amundi acquired a new position in Magna International during the second quarter worth $82,776,000. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd acquired a new position in Magna International during the third quarter worth $30,549,000. AGF Investments Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 48.3% during the third quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,068,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,404,000 after acquiring an additional 348,205 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Magna International by 17.6% during the third quarter. Turtle Creek Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,530,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,136,000 after acquiring an additional 228,950 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in Magna International by 134.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 309,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,318,000 after acquiring an additional 177,475 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MGA traded up $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $73.65. 33,943 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,445,719. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $21.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $80.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.88. Magna International Inc. has a 1 year low of $70.78 and a 1 year high of $104.28.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.43. Magna International had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The firm had revenue of $9.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.83 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Magna International Inc. will post 6.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 24th. This is a boost from Magna International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $102.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magna International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of Magna International from $98.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.09.

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

