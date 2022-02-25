Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Shares Gap Up to $16.34

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $16.34, but opened at $17.24. Claros Mortgage Trust shares last traded at $17.24, with a volume of 200 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CMTG. JMP Securities began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Claros Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Claros Mortgage Trust in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.50 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Claros Mortgage Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.90.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.16.

Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The firm had revenue of $64.36 million during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Claros Mortgage Trust Inc will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $4,856,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000,000. Long Pond Capital LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $13,091,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $8,064,000. Finally, Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in Claros Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.97% of the company’s stock.

Claros Mortgage Trust Company Profile (NYSE:CMTG)

Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is a real estate investment trust which is focused primarily on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets. Claros Mortgage Trust Inc is based in NEW YORK.

