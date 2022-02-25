Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU) Major Shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp Purchases 64,018 Shares

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) major shareholder Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 64,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.99 per share, for a total transaction of $1,663,827.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Durable Capital Partners Lp also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Clear Secure alerts:

On Monday, February 7th, Durable Capital Partners Lp purchased 59,751 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $25.56 per share, for a total transaction of $1,527,235.56.

On Friday, February 4th, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 57,523 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.38 per share, with a total value of $1,459,933.74.

On Wednesday, February 2nd, Durable Capital Partners Lp acquired 185,323 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.51 per share, with a total value of $4,542,266.73.

On Monday, January 31st, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 14,655 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $23.98 per share, for a total transaction of $351,426.90.

On Friday, January 28th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 71,980 shares of Clear Secure stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.97 per share, with a total value of $1,509,420.60.

On Wednesday, January 26th, Durable Capital Partners Lp bought 161,060 shares of Clear Secure stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.82 per share, for a total transaction of $3,514,329.20.

Shares of NYSE YOU traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $28.46. 20,900 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 770,467. Clear Secure, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.18 and a 1-year high of $65.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $26.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.54.

Several analysts recently commented on YOU shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Clear Secure from $54.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Clear Secure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Clear Secure during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Clear Secure by 611.0% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 1,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Clear Secure during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. 37.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clear Secure Company Profile (Get Rating)

Clear Secure, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Alclear Holdings LLC that provides a member-centric secure identity platform using biometric data in the United States. The company's secure identity platform uses biometrics to automate the identity verification process through CLEAR lanes in airports.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Clear Secure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clear Secure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.