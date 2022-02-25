Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Clearside Biomedical by 190.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 6,464 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in Clearside Biomedical during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearside Biomedical in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Clearside Biomedical by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clearside Biomedical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. 46.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CLSD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 1,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,171. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.

Clearside Biomedical Company Profile

Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy.

