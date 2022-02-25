Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.09 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Clearside Biomedical, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSD – Get Rating) to announce earnings of $0.09 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Clearside Biomedical’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.11) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.27. Clearside Biomedical posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 164.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Clearside Biomedical will report full-year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.38) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.55) to ($0.17). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Clearside Biomedical.
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CLSD. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Clearside Biomedical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Clearside Biomedical in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.95.
CLSD traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.56. 1,031 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,171. Clearside Biomedical has a fifty-two week low of $1.33 and a fifty-two week high of $7.73. The company has a market capitalization of $93.08 million, a P/E ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.20.
Clearside Biomedical Company Profile (Get Rating)
Clearside Biomedical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drug therapies to treat blinding diseases of the eye. Its pipeline includes Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, Suprachoroidal, Suprachoroidal CLS-TA, and gene therapy. The company was founded by Samir Kumar Patel, Vladimir Zarnitsyn, Mark Prausnitz, Daniel H.
