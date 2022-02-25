Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF) Shares Acquired by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its stake in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,408 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,585 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $1,216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CLF. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 88.3% in the 2nd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 54,674 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 25,635 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $507,000. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the 2nd quarter worth $15,400,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 41.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,830,455 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,705,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712,464 shares during the period. 59.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CLF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.17.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CFO Celso L. Goncalves, Jr. purchased 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $105,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ralph S. Michael III purchased 10,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.11 per share, with a total value of $201,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 71,255 shares of company stock valued at $1,420,049 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

CLF stock opened at $19.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.77 and a 12-month high of $26.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.25.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.65 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue was up 137.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

