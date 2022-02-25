Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Shares Purchased by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating) by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,020,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 173,838 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.55% of Clovis Oncology worth $9,011,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CLVS. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 111.0% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,653 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 15,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 4,885 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 59.4% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 18,811 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 7,009 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Clovis Oncology by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 22,897 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 3,026 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $1.96 on Friday. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $1.51 and a 12 month high of $8.95. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.53. The firm has a market cap of $254.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.07. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.74) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Clovis Oncology from $5.50 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Clovis Oncology in a report on Thursday.

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

