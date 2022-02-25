CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Hits New 12-Month Low at $14.41

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.41 and last traded at $14.48, with a volume of 178415 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $14.92.

CNHI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.35 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of CNH Industrial from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CNH Industrial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.15 and a beta of 1.68.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.98 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 5.15% and a return on equity of 30.03%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of CNH Industrial by 150,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in CNH Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 355.3% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,755 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in CNH Industrial by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.28% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

