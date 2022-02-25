Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH) PT Lowered to GBX 3,130 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Coca-Cola HBC (LON:CCH – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 3,260 ($44.34) to GBX 3,130 ($42.57) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on CCH. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.80) target price on shares of Coca-Cola HBC in a report on Friday, January 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Coca-Cola HBC presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,010 ($40.94).

Get Coca-Cola HBC alerts:

Coca-Cola HBC stock opened at GBX 2,043 ($27.78) on Tuesday. Coca-Cola HBC has a one year low of GBX 2,000.04 ($27.20) and a one year high of GBX 2,809.60 ($38.21). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 108.16, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,519.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 2,532.08. The company has a market cap of £7.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.03.

In other news, insider Zoran Bogdanovic purchased 163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,498 ($33.97) per share, with a total value of £4,071.74 ($5,537.52). Insiders have purchased a total of 467 shares of company stock worth $1,187,292 in the last ninety days.

About Coca-Cola HBC (Get Rating)

Coca-Cola HBC AG produces, distributes, and sells non-alcoholic ready-to-drink beverages. The company offers sparkling soft drinks; still drinks, including juices and fruit-based drinks, iced tea, and energy and sports drinks; and natural mineral, spring, and processed water. It markets and sells its products under the Coca-Cola, Fanta, Sprite, Amita, Avra, Deep RiverRock, Fruice, and Nestea brand names; and distributes third-party products, such as Monster energy drinks, and beer and premium spirits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola HBC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola HBC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.