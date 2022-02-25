Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday morning.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $58.00 price objective on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price target on Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.00.

KO stock opened at $60.51 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.37 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.67. Coca-Cola has a 1 year low of $48.97 and a 1 year high of $62.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.11.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $9.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.93 billion. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 42.21% and a net margin of 25.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coca-Cola will post 2.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This is a boost from Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.34%.

In other Coca-Cola news, SVP Beatriz R. Perez sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $1,476,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 12,022 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.50, for a total value of $691,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 276,582 shares of company stock worth $16,592,155. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 279,741,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,563,519,000 after purchasing an additional 9,884,447 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 170,597,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,101,102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,984,878 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 69,443,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,102,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,444 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 50,747,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,662,738,000 after buying an additional 2,484,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,269,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,976,429,000 after buying an additional 2,213,153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

The Coca-Cola Co is the nonalcoholic beverage company, which engages in the manufacture, market, and sale of non-alcoholic beverages which include sparkling soft drinks, water, enhanced water and sports drinks, juice, dairy and plant-based beverages, tea and coffee and energy drinks. Its brands include Coca-Cola, Diet Coke, Coca-Cola Zero, Fanta, Sprite, Minute Maid, Georgia, Powerade, Del Valle, Schweppes, Aquarius, Minute Maid Pulpy, Dasani, Simply, Glaceau Vitaminwater, Bonaqua, Gold Peak, Fuze Tea, Glaceau Smartwater, and Ice Dew.

