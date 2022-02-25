Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.33 Per Share

Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Cognex in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. DA Davidson analyst M. Summerville forecasts that the scientific and technical instruments company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the quarter.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Cognex had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 29.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Cognex from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Cognex from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 18th. Northcoast Research upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded Cognex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $81.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.22.

NASDAQ CGNX opened at $66.25 on Wednesday. Cognex has a fifty-two week low of $61.51 and a fifty-two week high of $92.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.56. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.15 and a beta of 1.67.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 18th. Investors of record on Friday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.76%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CGNX. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Cognex by 112.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 6,529,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $524,178,000 after buying an additional 3,457,345 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $115,893,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,931,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $461,252,000 after purchasing an additional 619,196 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 177.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 949,170 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $76,144,000 after purchasing an additional 607,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,760,599 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $136,904,000 after purchasing an additional 596,492 shares in the last quarter. 88.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate tasks in processes, where vision is required. The company was founded by Robert J. Shillman, William Silver and Marilyn Matz in 1981 and is headquartered in Natick, MA.

