Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Cohen & Company Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:COHN – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $14.92. Cohen & Company Inc. shares last traded at $14.91, with a volume of 4,305 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of $23.59 million, a PE ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. by 4.9% during the second quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 36,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohen & Company Inc. in the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cohen & Company Inc. by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $564,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.26% of the company’s stock.

Cohen & Co, Inc engages in fixed income markets. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Asset Management, and Principal Investing. The Capital Markets segment consists of fixed income sales, trading, matched book repo financing, and new issue placements in corporate and securitized products and advisory services, operating primarily through its subsidiaries.

