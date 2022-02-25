Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Insider Sells $22,211.73 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) insider Douglas J. Pitts sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $22,211.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Colfax stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 1,342,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.
Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.
Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.
