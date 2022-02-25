Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX) Insider Sells $22,211.73 in Stock

Colfax Co. (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) insider Douglas J. Pitts sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.83, for a total value of $22,211.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Colfax stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $42.48. 1,342,078 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,306,031. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.58 billion, a PE ratio of 59.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.13. Colfax Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.46 and a fifty-two week high of $54.67. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Colfax (NYSE:CFX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Colfax had a return on equity of 7.28% and a net margin of 2.92%. Colfax’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Colfax Co. will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Colfax by 385.5% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 335 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in Colfax by 986.2% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Colfax by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 843 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Colfax in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 95.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on CFX. Seaport Res Ptn cut Colfax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Loop Capital began coverage on Colfax in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Colfax from $58.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Colfax from $51.00 to $45.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on Colfax from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.33.

Colfax Corp. operates as a diversified technology company. The firm provides orthopedic care and fabrication technology products and services to customers. It operates through the following segments: Medical Technology and Fabrication Technology. The Medical Technology segment develops, manufactures and distributes medical devices used for rehabilitation, pain management and physical therapy.

