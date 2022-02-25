Colliers Securities Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX)

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Colliers Securities raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for IMAX in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 22nd. Colliers Securities analyst S. Frankel now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.65) for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($0.67). Colliers Securities also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.14 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on IMAX. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of IMAX in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet raised shares of IMAX from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of IMAX from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.86.

Shares of IMAX opened at $21.14 on Thursday. IMAX has a 52 week low of $13.60 and a 52 week high of $25.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.11.

In other IMAX news, insider Mark Welton sold 10,016 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.17, for a total transaction of $161,958.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 23.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAX. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $180,000. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $193,000. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corp. is an entertainment technology company, which engages in the business of motion picture technologies and presentations. It operates through following four business segments: IMAX Technology Network; IMAX Technology Sales and Maintenance; New Business Initiatives; and Film Distribution and Post-Production.

