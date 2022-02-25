Colonial Coal International (CVE:CAD) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Colonial Coal International Corp. (CVE:CAD – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$2.05. Colonial Coal International shares last traded at C$1.96, with a volume of 124,577 shares traded.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$360.94 million and a P/E ratio of -227.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 25.49 and a current ratio of 25.73.

Colonial Coal International Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of coal properties in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Huguenot coal project, which is a coking coal project with seventeen licenses covering an area of 9,531 hectares; and Gordon Creek metallurgical coal project comprising eight licenses covering an area of 9,607 hectares in the Liard Mining Division, northeastern British Columbia.

