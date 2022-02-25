Colony Group LLC Acquires 274 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Colony Group LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,148 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of BND. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 17.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 91,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,794,000 after purchasing an additional 13,771 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 39.5% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 324,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,737,000 after purchasing an additional 91,839 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 15.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 504,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,092,000 after purchasing an additional 67,575 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 14.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 164,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,064,000 after purchasing an additional 21,097 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.3% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 222,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,053,000 after buying an additional 7,040 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BND opened at $81.25 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $80.96 and a 1-year high of $87.07. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.77.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 1st.

