Colony Group LLC Acquires New Position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 70,980 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 292.2% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 254.5% in the third quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in American Homes 4 Rent in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 70.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 3rd quarter valued at $100,000. 80.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 6.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.03.

Shares of NYSE:AMH opened at $37.78 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a 12-month low of $28.63 and a 12-month high of $44.07. The firm has a market cap of $12.63 billion, a PE ratio of 107.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.36.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $338.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.26 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This is a boost from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 114.29%.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

