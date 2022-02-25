Colony Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Colony Group LLC cut its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 14,276 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 956 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 0.8% in the third quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 9,061 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,054,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 5,535 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $644,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,621 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 10,083 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lincoln Capital Corp boosted its stake in The Blackstone Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 7,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $856,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on BX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of The Blackstone Group from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Bank of America started coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of The Blackstone Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price objective on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.40.

The Blackstone Group stock opened at $121.28 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $123.76 and its 200-day moving average is $127.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $63.71 and a 1 year high of $149.78. The company has a market cap of $83.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.90, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.31.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The asset manager reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.34. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 18.42%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th were issued a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.25%.

In other The Blackstone Group news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 37,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.39, for a total transaction of $5,039,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Hamilton E. James sold 3,074,349 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.45, for a total transaction of $413,346,223.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,179,349 shares of company stock worth $427,569,373. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of its flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

