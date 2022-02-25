Colony Group LLC Grows Stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Colony Group LLC increased its stake in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,704 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,328,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ambassador Advisors LLC grew its position in Walmart by 289.4% in the third quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 5,561 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. Easterly Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter valued at approximately $19,534,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 7.1% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 560,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $78,122,000 after buying an additional 37,296 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.1% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 48,682 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,785,000 after buying an additional 532 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Walmart by 1.6% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 150,809 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,020,000 after buying an additional 2,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 30.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on WMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walmart from $186.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $165.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas raised shares of Walmart from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $136.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Walmart from $175.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.09.

NYSE WMT opened at $134.53 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $143.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.28 and a 12-month high of $152.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The retailer reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Walmart had a net margin of 1.40% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The business had revenue of $152.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 8th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 76.92%.

In other news, Director S Robson Walton sold 414,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.16, for a total transaction of $59,372,603.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 15,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.07, for a total transaction of $2,084,857.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,109,516 shares of company stock worth $1,133,564,471 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 48.44% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart (Get Rating)

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.