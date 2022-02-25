Colony Group LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Colony Group LLC raised its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,759 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Marin grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 3,760 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $485,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.0% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,186 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 3.8% in the third quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.5% in the third quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD now owns 4,919 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Davidson Trust Co. now owns 5,540 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.08% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on QCOM. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com raised QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th. Barclays raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Summit Insights cut QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.16.

In other news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 5,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.50, for a total transaction of $1,023,679.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 1,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.51, for a total value of $366,196.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 44,550 shares of company stock valued at $8,113,010. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock opened at $167.98 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $159.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $122.17 and a 12-month high of $193.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.24.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The wireless technology company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 104.16% and a net margin of 26.94%. The company’s revenue was up 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 9.63 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

