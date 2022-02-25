Colony Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 103,381 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 3,342 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 405.2% during the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 114,166 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,262,000 after buying an additional 91,566 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 16.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 38,683 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 5,426 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 186.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 40,691 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $806,000 after buying an additional 26,477 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 3.1% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 1,368,661 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $27,113,000 after buying an additional 40,880 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 59.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Cleveland-Cliffs news, CEO Lourenco Goncalves bought 50,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.77 per share, for a total transaction of $988,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert P. Fisher, Jr. bought 5,000 shares of Cleveland-Cliffs stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.92 per share, with a total value of $99,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 71,255 shares of company stock worth $1,420,049. 1.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CLF opened at $19.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.19 billion, a PE ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 2.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 0.69. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.77 and a 1 year high of $26.51.

Cleveland-Cliffs (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The mining company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by ($0.34). Cleveland-Cliffs had a net margin of 14.62% and a return on equity of 80.10%. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 137.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CLF. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Cleveland-Cliffs from $22.50 to $23.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cleveland-Cliffs from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered Cleveland-Cliffs from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.17.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

