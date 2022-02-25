Colony Group LLC Purchases 776 Shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 9,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 9.2% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,171 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $865,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $128,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 218.9% during the third quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 3,618 shares during the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Qorvo by 313.7% during the third quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership now owns 27,057 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,524,000 after buying an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Qorvo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,048,000. 83.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their target price on Qorvo from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Cowen cut their target price on Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Qorvo from $185.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.48.

Shares of NASDAQ QRVO opened at $136.90 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a one year low of $123.92 and a one year high of $201.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $142.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.84 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.38.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a return on equity of 28.16% and a net margin of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo, Inc. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John R. Harding sold 1,325 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.05, for a total transaction of $200,141.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

