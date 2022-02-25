Colony Group LLC Reduces Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Colony Group LLC cut its stake in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,114 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 443 shares during the quarter. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $1,822,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of IBM. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter valued at about $246,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 165,307 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $24,232,000 after acquiring an additional 19,081 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 81,593 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,960,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in International Business Machines during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,374,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 40,093 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:IBM opened at $121.97 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52-week low of $114.56 and a 52-week high of $152.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $132.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 42.49% and a net margin of 8.11%. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be given a dividend of $1.64 per share. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.31%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group lowered their price target on International Business Machines from $124.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “positive” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

