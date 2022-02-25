Colony Group LLC Sells 79 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Colony Group LLC lowered its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,101 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $1,957,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 11,194,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,701,969,000 after buying an additional 5,409,135 shares during the last quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waste Management by 12,882.2% in the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,752,779 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,114,000 after buying an additional 4,716,169 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in Waste Management by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,134,772 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $318,850,000 after purchasing an additional 501,705 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its holdings in Waste Management by 24.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,106,513 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $314,629,000 after purchasing an additional 416,806 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Waste Management by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,639,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $244,917,000 after purchasing an additional 395,301 shares during the period. 74.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 195 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.41, for a total transaction of $30,304.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Tara J. Hemmer sold 10,910 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.15, for a total transaction of $1,550,856.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,247 shares of company stock worth $1,601,255 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WM stock opened at $141.91 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $155.79. The company has a market cap of $58.83 billion, a PE ratio of 34.36, a PEG ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $110.71 and a 12-month high of $168.04.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26. The business had revenue of $4.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.62 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Erste Group cut Waste Management to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.71.

Waste Management Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.