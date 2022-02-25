Colony Group LLC Takes Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Colony Group LLC acquired a new stake in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 40,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,597,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,570,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,371,951,000 after buying an additional 752,201 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,203,228 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $661,782,000 after buying an additional 3,995,356 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,354,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $540,627,000 after buying an additional 355,112 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Realty Income by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,828,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $378,041,000 after buying an additional 90,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Realty Income by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,785,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $245,501,000 after purchasing an additional 228,549 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:O opened at $65.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.18, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.57. The company has a quick ratio of 3.19, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Realty Income Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.27 and a fifty-two week high of $74.60.

Realty Income (NYSE:O – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.92). The firm had revenue of $685.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $676.52 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 26.05% and a return on equity of 3.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 64.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Realty Income Co. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a mar 21 dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.2465 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 234.92%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on O. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $82.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Realty Income from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Realty Income from $81.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Realty Income currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.00.

Realty Income Corp. is a real estate company, which engages in generating dependable monthly cash dividends from a consistent and predictable level of cash flow from operations. The company was founded by William E. Clark, Jr. and Evelyn Joan Clark in 1969 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

