Comerica Bank Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Comerica Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 103.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 82,203 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.13% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $33,731,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 14,265,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,967,504,000 after purchasing an additional 171,459 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,497,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,716,000 after acquiring an additional 38,528 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 58.9% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,343,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,851,000 after acquiring an additional 497,691 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 7.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 999,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,677,000 after acquiring an additional 65,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 877,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,264,000 after acquiring an additional 5,330 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:VV opened at $197.49 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.17 and a one year high of $222.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $210.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.80.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.