Comerica Bank Has $21.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Comerica Bank lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 278,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,209 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $21,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.5% during the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 65,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,767,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 93.3% during the third quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 26,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,947 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 18,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $19,678,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 202,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,931,000 after acquiring an additional 1,485 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVW opened at $71.95 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $77.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.50.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

